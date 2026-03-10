Bronny James News: Recalled to NBA
The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
James joined South Bay for Tuesday's practice but will head back to the parent club ahead of its game against Minnesota on Tuesday. The second-year guard has totaled 11 minutes over two appearances since the All-Star break, so he isn't guaranteed to see the floor against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
