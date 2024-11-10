Bronny James News: Recalled to NBA club

The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James' G League debut didn't go as planned. He posted six points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and an assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 110-96 win over the Salt Lake City Stars. James isn't on a two-way deal, but he's expected to get plenty of looks in the G League to develop and stay sharp, as he's not part of the NBA rotation.