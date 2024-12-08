Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bronny James headshot

Bronny James News: Recalled to NBA club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

James was recalled from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday.

James returned to action in the G League on Saturday, delivering 16 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a block across 22 minutes during a 119-111 win over San Diego. Even though he's healthy and with the NBA club, the rookie second-round pick isn't expected to be part of the regular rotation.

Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now