Bronny James headshot

Bronny James News: Recalled to NBA on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 8:22am

The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday.

James will rejoin the parent club ahead of Sunday's game against the Clippers. The rookie second-round pick has been solid in the G League of late, logging seven consecutive contests with 15-plus points. The 20-year-old could see a significant bump in minutes Sunday with LeBron James (foot), Luka Doncic (calf), Austin Reaves (calf) and Jordan Goodwin (ankle) all in jeopardy of missing the contest.

Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers
