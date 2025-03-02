Bronny James News: Recalled to NBA on Saturday

The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday.

James will rejoin the parent club ahead of Sunday's game against the Clippers. The rookie second-round pick has been solid in the G League of late, logging seven consecutive contests with 15-plus points. The 20-year-old could see a significant bump in minutes Sunday with LeBron James (foot), Luka Doncic (calf), Austin Reaves (calf) and Jordan Goodwin (ankle) all in jeopardy of missing the contest.