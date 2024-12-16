Fantasy Basketball
Bronny James News: Recalled to parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 8:33pm

The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday.

James rejoined the parent club following a productive two-game stretch in the G League in which he totaled 46 points on 19-for-43 shooting from the field (44.2 percent), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 51 total minutes. He was active for Sunday's 116-110 win over the Grizzlies but didn't crack the rotation.

