Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bronny James headshot

Bronny James News: Rejoins parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 8:50am

The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Wednesday.

James has started to come around offensively in the G League, with the rookie guard scoring 23 or more points in four of his last five appearances for South Bay. However, he hasn't made much of an impact at the NBA level when he's been with the parent club. He's averaged just 4.2 minutes over 17 appearances with Los Angeles on the season.

Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now