Bronny James News: Rejoins parent club
The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Wednesday.
James has started to come around offensively in the G League, with the rookie guard scoring 23 or more points in four of his last five appearances for South Bay. However, he hasn't made much of an impact at the NBA level when he's been with the parent club. He's averaged just 4.2 minutes over 17 appearances with Los Angeles on the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now