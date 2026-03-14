Bronny James News: Rejoins parent club
The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday.
James will be available off the bench for the Lakers' game Saturday against the Nuggets but isn't expected to be featured in the rotation. He suited up for the G League club Friday and played 22 minutes in South Bay's 125-106 win over the Iowa Wolves, finishing with 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, two blocks and one rebound.
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