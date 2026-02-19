Bronny James News: Reporting to G League
The Lakers assigned James to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Thursday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
Rather than sticking around with the parent club for its first game out of the All-Star break Friday versus the Clippers, James will meet up with South Bay while the G League squad begins a four-game road trip. Expect James to see extended playing time in South Bay's Friday/Saturday back-to-back set versus the Texas Legends.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bronny James See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2358 days ago
-
General NBA Article
2025 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performances and Fantasy Insights213 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action225 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Recap: NBA Week in Review, Player Shut-Downs & Records Broken332 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 2 Fantasy Basketball Recap: Here Come the InjuriesNovember 4, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bronny James See More