Bronny James headshot

Bronny James News: Reporting to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 11:21am

The Lakers assigned James to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Thursday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Rather than sticking around with the parent club for its first game out of the All-Star break Friday versus the Clippers, James will meet up with South Bay while the G League squad begins a four-game road trip. Expect James to see extended playing time in South Bay's Friday/Saturday back-to-back set versus the Texas Legends.

Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
