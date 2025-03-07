Bronny James News: Returning to G League on Friday

The Lakers assigned James to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Friday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James will join South Bay ahead of its matchup against the Motor City Cruise on Saturday. The rookie second-round pick has received little playing time at the NBA level, and he'll likely continue to receive most of his playing time with South Bay. James averages 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.6 steals across 30.5 minutes per game in 14 G League outings. He also scored 15-plus points in his last seven outings with South Bay.