Bronny James News: Returns from G League
The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
The parent club was off Saturday, so James was assigned to South Bay for the club's regular-season finale in order to pick up some meaningful run. The second-year guard finished Saturday's 140-132 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce with 26 points (9-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes. While he typically hasn't been a rotation player at the NBA level this season, James could end up getting some minutes in Monday's game against the Wizards with Luka Doncic suspended for the contest and with Marcus Smart (ankle) uncertain to play.
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