Bronny James News: Returns to G League

The Lakers assigned James to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Friday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

James should be in line for extended minutes Friday in South Bay's game against the Iowa Wolves before he likely rejoins the parent club ahead of its next contest Saturday versus the Nuggets in Los Angeles. The second-year guard was active for Los Angeles' most recent game Thursday against the Bulls but went unused off the bench in the Lakers' 142-130 win.