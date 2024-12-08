Bronny James News: Returns to NBA club

The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday.

James returned to action in the G League on Saturday, delivering 16 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 22 minutes during a 119-111 win over the San Diego Clippers. Even though he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers after moving past a recent heel injury, James isn't expected to be featured in the rotation.