Bronny James News: Returns to parent club

The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Wednesday.

James has started to come around offensively in the G League, with the rookie guard scoring 23 or more points in four of the last five games for South Bay. However, he hasn't made much of an impact at the NBA level when called up to the parent club, as he rarely sees the floor, playing an average of 4.2 minutes in the 17 games he's been on the floor for head coach JJ Redick.