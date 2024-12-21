Bronny James News: Rough shooting in G League loss

James compiled 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals across 33 minutes Thursday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 98-90 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Efficiency was once again an issue for James on Thursday, as he hit just one-third of his shots while committing a team-high six turnovers. The rookie second-round pick will likely continue to split his time between the NBA and the G League as the season goes on.