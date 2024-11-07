Fantasy Basketball
Bronny James headshot

Bronny James News: Set to make G League debut Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

The Lakers assigned James to the South Bay Lakers of the G League on Thursday, and he is expected to make his debut against Salt Lake City on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Lakers will recall James to the NBA for Friday's game versus the 76ers, but he will return to the G League for Saturday's contest. James is averaging just 1.0 points in 3.3 minutes across three NBA appearances this season, so he should receive increased opportunities in the G League.

Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
