Brook Lopez Injury: Downgraded to questionable
Lopez (back) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.
Lopez was previously carrying a probable tag for Wednesday after missing Monday's game against the Thunder, so this is a bad sign for his fantasy managers. If Lopez is unable to go, Bobby Portis is expected to return from a personal absence and could see extended minutes at center.
