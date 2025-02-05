Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brook Lopez headshot

Brook Lopez Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Lopez (back) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.

Lopez was previously carrying a probable tag for Wednesday after missing Monday's game against the Thunder, so this is a bad sign for his fantasy managers. If Lopez is unable to go, Bobby Portis is expected to return from a personal absence and could see extended minutes at center.

Brook Lopez
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now