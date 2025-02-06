Fantasy Basketball
Brook Lopez Injury: Expected to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 3:29pm

Lopez is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to a left knee contusion.

Lopez has missed just one game this season and is expected to remain in the lineup Friday despite dealing with a knee issue. The veteran big man continues to excel at protecting the rim and spacing the floor, as he is averaging 2.2 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers made across his last 10 outings.

