Brook Lopez headshot

Brook Lopez Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Lopez (back) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Lopez hasn't missed a game all season for the Bucks but showed up on the team's injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Memphis. The veteran big man is averaging 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.0 blocks per game, shooting 79.4 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from deep.

