Brook Lopez News: Another poor performance

Lopez notched seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 116-94 loss to New York.

After averaging 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.1 steals in 31.6 minutes per game over his first seven appearances, Lopez has totaled only eight points, eight rebounds, two steals and one block over his last two appearances. The veteran's 24 minutes Friday tied a season-low mark.