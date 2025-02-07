Brook Lopez News: Available against Atlanta

Lopez (knee) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Hawks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lopez will be on the floor Friday in Atlanta after finishing with 14 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's win against the Hornets. The veteran big man is currently averaging 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.9 blocks per game, shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from deep this season for Milwaukee.