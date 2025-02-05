Brook Lopez News: Available vs. Charlotte

Lopez (back) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Lopez missed Monday's loss to the Thunder with a back issue but will return to the floor Wednesday for the Bucks to take on the Hornets in Charlotte. The veteran big man is averaging 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.0 blocks per game for Milwaukee, shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from deep.