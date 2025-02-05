Fantasy Basketball
Brook Lopez headshot

Brook Lopez News: Available vs. Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 2:39pm

Lopez (back) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Lopez missed Monday's loss to the Thunder with a back issue but will return to the floor Wednesday for the Bucks to take on the Hornets in Charlotte. The veteran big man is averaging 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.0 blocks per game for Milwaukee, shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from deep.

Brook Lopez
Milwaukee Bucks
