Brook Lopez headshot

Brook Lopez News: Big night at both ends of court

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Lopez amassed 26 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and four steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 116-112 loss to San Antonio.

The 26 points represented Lopez's best scoring effort since Dec. 26, when he poured in 31 against the Trail Blazers, while the four steals tied his season high. The veteran center is still searching for some consistency since moving into the starting five in early February, but over the last 12 games Lopez is averaging 12.4 points, 5.0 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks.

Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers
