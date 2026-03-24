Brook Lopez News: Big night from long distance
Lopez ended Monday's 129-96 victory over the Bucks with 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes.
The five made three-pointers represented his best shooting effort from long range since Dec. 26, when he lit up Portland for a 9-for-14 performance from beyond the arc. Lopez continues to run hot and cold, sinking multiple three-pointers in five of 14 March games but also failing to hit one at all in five games. On the month, the veteran center is averaging 10.6 points, 4.0 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.1 blocks while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor and 41.5 percent from three-point range.
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