Brook Lopez News: Contributes 17 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Lopez contributed 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 130-107 victory over the Pacers.

Lopez didn't do much outside of scoring, but his contributions were enough to finish the game as the Clippers' third-best offensive weapon behind Kawhi Leonard and Bennedict Mathurin. Since moving to a permanent starting role on Feb. 4, Lopez has scored in double digits in six of his last 12 outings. The consistency on a game-to-game basis is lacking, but he should remain a secondary scoring option. He has decent fantasy upside, but he's more a backup center rather than someone you'd want to have in your lineup every time.

