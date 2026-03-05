Brook Lopez News: Contributes 17 points in win
Lopez contributed 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 130-107 victory over the Pacers.
Lopez didn't do much outside of scoring, but his contributions were enough to finish the game as the Clippers' third-best offensive weapon behind Kawhi Leonard and Bennedict Mathurin. Since moving to a permanent starting role on Feb. 4, Lopez has scored in double digits in six of his last 12 outings. The consistency on a game-to-game basis is lacking, but he should remain a secondary scoring option. He has decent fantasy upside, but he's more a backup center rather than someone you'd want to have in your lineup every time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brook Lopez See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters8 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights10 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2211 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left17 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brook Lopez See More