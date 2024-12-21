Brook Lopez News: Decent numbers in blowout
Lopez recorded 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 24 minutes during Friday's 124-101 loss to the Cavaliers.
The Bucks looked overmatched Friday, and while Giannis Antetokounmpo carried the offense almost on his own, Lopez posted decent numbers -- at least from an efficiency perspective. That said, it's hard to rely Lopez as a scoring weapon. He has reached double-digit points in just two of his seven games in December, averaging 7.3 points per game in that span.
