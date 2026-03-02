Brook Lopez headshot

Brook Lopez News: Drains four treys in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 7:57am

Lopez racked up 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 137-117 victory over the Pelicans.

The 37-year-old center put together his best performance from three-point range since Dec. 26, when he erupted for 31 points on 9-for-14 shooting from beyond the arc against Portland. Since rejoining the starting five after the trade deadline, Lopez is averaging 10.5 points, 4.9 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.6 threes, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 29.7 minutes over the last 10 games.

