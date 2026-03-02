Brook Lopez News: Drains four treys in Sunday's win
Lopez racked up 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 137-117 victory over the Pelicans.
The 37-year-old center put together his best performance from three-point range since Dec. 26, when he erupted for 31 points on 9-for-14 shooting from beyond the arc against Portland. Since rejoining the starting five after the trade deadline, Lopez is averaging 10.5 points, 4.9 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.6 threes, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 29.7 minutes over the last 10 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brook Lopez See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters5 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights7 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 228 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left14 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brook Lopez See More