Brook Lopez News: Drains three triples vs. Memphis

Lopez supplied 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Thursday's 122-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

Lopez led the Bucks in three-point makes Thursday as Milwaukee shot just 9-for-42 from beyond the arc, and he managed to finish with the second-most points on the team behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (37). Lopez has scored in double digits in four of the first five games of the regular season, though he isn't expected to see a ton of volume on offense while playing alongside Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.