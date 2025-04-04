Brook Lopez News: Efficient in win over Philly

Lopez racked up 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 31 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 victory over Philadelphia.

Lopez was coming off a 22-point, six-rebound, six-assist performance against the Suns on Tuesday, and he delivered another impressive outing, although it was Giannis Antetokounmpo with his historic stat line who stole the show and carried Milwaukee to a 13-point win. Lopez is ending the season on a productive note and has scored in double digits in seven of his last nine outings, averaging 16.4 points per game and shooting 62.9 percent from the floor in that span.