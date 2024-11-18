Brook Lopez News: Explodes for game-high 27 points

Lopez racked up 27 points (11-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and one assist over 40 minutes during Monday's 101-100 win over the Rockets.

Lopez recorded his first double-double of the season while racking up a game-high 27 points. The big man was elite on the defensive end and contributed seven steals-plus-blocks, tying Tari Eason for the game-best mark. Lopez also logged five three-pointers for the second time in his last three games, and he put in a stellar performance after posting only five points on 2-for-7 shooting in Saturday's loss to the Hornets.