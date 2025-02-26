Brook Lopez News: Fares well in loss

Lopez supplied 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 100-97 loss to the Rockets.

Lopez continues to provide steady production across the board for fantasy managers. In fact, he's second on the team in nine-category fantasy value over the last 10 games, producing third-round value with 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.1 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers while shooting 49.0 percent from the field.