Brook Lopez News: Fills stat sheet despite loss

Lopez logged 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 loss to Brooklyn.

Lopez was remarkably efficient as a scoring option, going 4-for-5 from deep and missing just four of his 12 shots en route to his second consecutive outing with at least 20 points, and his fifth straight game with double-digit points. As good as he was offensively, the veteran big man found a way to make an impact on both ends of the court and managed to record at least two tallies in each of the six major categories. During that prolific five-game stretch, Lopez is averaging 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.