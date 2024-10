Lopez (quadriceps) is available for Friday's game versus the Bulls.

Lopez was added to the injury report Thursday due to a minor quadriceps injury, but the veteran big man will play through it and shouldn't have any restrictions. Therefore, expect Lopez to handle his regular workload as the Bucks' starting center. He delivered 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists and six blocks across 36 minutes in the win over the 76ers on Wednesday.