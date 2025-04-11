Fantasy Basketball
Brook Lopez headshot

Brook Lopez News: Held in check

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Lopez posted three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block over 23 minutes during Thursday's 136-111 victory over the Pelicans.

Milwaukee didn't give full workloads to their key players, and it will be interesting to see how the team handles the second leg of their back-to-back set Friday. Overall, Lopez has had a tremendous campaign, posting fifth-round value in nine-category formats with 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers.

Brook Lopez
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
