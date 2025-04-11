Brook Lopez News: Held in check

Lopez posted three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block over 23 minutes during Thursday's 136-111 victory over the Pelicans.

Milwaukee didn't give full workloads to their key players, and it will be interesting to see how the team handles the second leg of their back-to-back set Friday. Overall, Lopez has had a tremendous campaign, posting fifth-round value in nine-category formats with 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers.