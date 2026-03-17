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Brook Lopez News: Invisible in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 8:41am

Lopez racked up three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to the Spurs.

This was a major dud for Lopez, but he's been solid enough to warrant another chance from his fantasy managers. Over his last eight games, he's producing ninth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 10.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers.

Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers
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