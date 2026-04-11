Brook Lopez News: Manages 21 points in defeat
Lopez notched 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes during Friday's 116-97 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Lopez's 21 points marked his third-highest point total of the season and his second-highest total with the Clippers. Lopez bolstered his totals with five three-pointers, which matched his best result beyond the arc with his new team. Lopez will need a couple of repeat nights from Lopez, as he could potentially lineup against Kristaps Porzingis and Draymond Green twice in the coming week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brook Lopez See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 83 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 56 days ago
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week8 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups for the Final Week of the NBA Regular Season9 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brook Lopez See More