Brook Lopez News: Nabs double-double in victory

Lopez closed Tuesday's 127-121 win over Atlanta with 13 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes.

Lopez recorded his second double-double of the season Tuesday, leading the Bucks with a game-high mark in rebounds. However, the 36-year-old struggled from three-point range, and he has shot 31.6 percent from beyond the arc in seven outings since the All-Star break. The big man did set a new season-high mark in boards, though he has logged only two outings with double-digit rebounds in 59 regular-season appearances.