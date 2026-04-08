Brook Lopez News: Near double-double

Lopez logged nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and four blocks over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 116-103 win over the Mavericks.

Lopez grabbed double-digit rebounds for the first time since Feb. 20 but scored in single digits for a third straight game. Over his last 14 appearances, Lopez has averaged 10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 blocks in 27.1 minutes.