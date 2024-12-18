Brook Lopez News: Nearly double-doubles

Lopez closed Tuesday's 97-81 victory over Oklahoma City with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 37 minutes.

Lopez finished one rebound shy of what would've been his second double-double of the campaign. Milwaukee's starting center has been very consistent this season and is on pace to return top-60 value in nine-category formats for his shot-blocking prowess and three-point shooting.