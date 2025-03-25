Brook Lopez News: Posts massive double-double

Lopez supplied 23 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 42 minutes during Monday's 108-106 loss to the Suns.

Lopez was one of the few bright spots for Milwaukee, recording his third double-double of the season in the loss. With 70 regular-season games under his belt, Lopez is on pace to return fifth-round value in nine-category formats with 12.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers.