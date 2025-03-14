Brook Lopez News: Posts monster line

Lopez logged 23 points (8-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 126-106 win over the Lakers.

For the fourth time this season, Lopez recorded at least 23 points. This was also his seventh game with at least four swats. He's been on a tear over his last 10 games, returning third-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 14.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers.