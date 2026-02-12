Brook Lopez headshot

Brook Lopez News: Putting up decent numbers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Lopez registered 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 win over the Rockets.

Fantasy managers can continue to treat Lopez as a low-end center option in the aftermath of the Ivica Zubac (ankle). Lopez has averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.6 blocks, 1.0 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 30.4 minutes per game in his last five contests, shooting 42.1 percent from downtown.

Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
