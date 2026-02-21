Brook Lopez headshot

Brook Lopez News: Records double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Lopez accumulated 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 125-122 loss to the Lakers.

Lopez was forced to play a larger role on offense after John Collins (head) went down with an injury in the second quarter. Lopez recorded his third double-double of the season, and Ivica Zubac's departure should allow Lopez to hit the milestone more frequently.

Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers
