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Brook Lopez News: Records double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Lopez logged nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and four blocks over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 116-103 win over the Mavericks.

Jones and Brook Lopez combined for 21 rebounds in the win. The 10th-year pro bounced back to double-digit scoring totals after a three-game string of poor results. He's scored in double-digits only twice over the past eight games. The Clippers' frontcourt needs more nights like this from Jones to stay ahead of the pace in the current playoff race.

Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers
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