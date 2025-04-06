Brook Lopez News: Scores 17 points in win

Lopez amassed 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one block across 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 overtime victory over Miami.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Porter led the way for the Bucks in this overtime win, but Lopez made his presence felt as well, although it's worth noting he had a difficult matchup against Bam Adebayo. Lopez continues to find ways to make an impact on offense even when he's not at his best. This was his third straight game with 17 or more points.