Brook Lopez News: Scores efficient 21 points in win

Lopez ended with 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes during Monday's 112-91 victory over the Bulls.

Lopez matched teammate Khris Middleton with a game-high 21 points during an efficient shooting display Monday, but the former wasn't a particularly active presence on the boards or the defensive end. Lopez had scored in single digits in all of his first five games of December, but he's gotten back in double figures in each of his past four outings, a period in which he's averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 2.5 three-pointers. The veteran big man's shooting can be streaky, and his role on offense can fluctuate when Milwaukee's roster is fully healthy, but Lopez should remain a steady force when it comes to threes and swats while locked into a starting role at center for the Bucks.