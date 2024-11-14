Brook Lopez News: Scores season-high 29 points

Lopez racked up 29 points (9-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks and three steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 overtime win over the Pistons.

Lopez enjoyed his best game of the 2024-25 campaign so far, as his efficient shooting helped him record a season-high 29 points. The veteran big man had yet to score above 15 points in a game before Wednesday's win. Lopez has somewhat struggled with his efficiency this year, posting 40.9/30.8/75.0 shooting splits across his first 12 appearances.