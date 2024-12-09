Brook Lopez News: Scores three points

Lopez recorded three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 win over the Nets.

Lopez was a non-factor for most of the night, while Bobby Portis erupted for 23 points off the bench. Despite this dud, Lopez has been pretty reliable for most of the season, as he's on pace to post top-50 value in nine-category formats for his steady supply of three-pointers (1.8) and blocks (2.2).