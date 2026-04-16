Brook Lopez News: Serviceable two-way performance
Lopez ended Wednesday's 126-121 Play-In Game loss to Golden State with 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 37 minutes.
Lopez ended his season with another serviceable performance, finishing what was a roller coaster campaign. Following the trade of Ivica Zubac, Lopez was thrust into a starting role, something that he was almost certainly not expecting coming into the season. While he was able to fill the role admirably, it is unlikely that the Clippers view him as a long-term solution. In 29 appearances over the final two months, Lopez averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers in 27.5 minutes per game.
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