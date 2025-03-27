Brook Lopez News: Shines despite loss to Denver

Lopez had 26 points (12-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 127-117 loss to Denver.

The Bucks were without their top two offensive players in Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot) and Damian Lillard (calf), so they had to rely more on Lopez to provide scoring. The big man stepped up and delivered an excellent showing, however, missing just five of his 17 shots from the field and surpassing the 25-point plateau just for the third time this season. Lopez has scored more than 20 points in five of his last nine contests.