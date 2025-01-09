Brook Lopez News: Shines from long range

Lopez notched 22 points (8-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 victory over the Spurs.

The Spurs couldn't find a way to slow Lopez down, and the big man tied his season-high mark for threes made in a single game. The veteran reached the 20-point mark for the seventh time this season, and it's becoming easier to trust him on a game-to-game basis, as he's reached that tally four times since Christmas.